Ewa LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Ewa LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ewa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after buying an additional 828,835 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $207,815,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after buying an additional 463,025 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 286.8% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 542,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,260,000 after buying an additional 402,421 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $481.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.52. The company has a market capitalization of $192.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

