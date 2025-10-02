Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Up 90.9% – Here’s What Happened

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) shot up 90.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,861,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,558% from the average session volume of 408,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sokoman Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.