Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX stock opened at $167.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.42. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

