iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,421 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,861,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,855,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,980,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,712,000 after purchasing an additional 308,531 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IWP opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

