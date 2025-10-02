TPG Advisors LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VBR opened at $209.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

