Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 357 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $216.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $217.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

