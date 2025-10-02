Northeast Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Northeast Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 242.1% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.3% in the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $825.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $937.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $733.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $766.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

