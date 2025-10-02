Astor Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,648 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrien Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

