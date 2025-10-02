Ewa LLC Purchases Shares of 3,764 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,034,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,638 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,162,000 after purchasing an additional 142,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after purchasing an additional 840,839 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.52 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average of $90.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

