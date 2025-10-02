Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 546,243 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Applied Materials worth $220,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.15.

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

