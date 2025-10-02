Ewa LLC Purchases 3,816 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Ewa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Ewa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

IJH opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

