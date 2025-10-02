Riverview Trust Co Sells 282 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.51. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

