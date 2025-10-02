DMKC Advisory Services LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

DMKC Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 63.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,085,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,637,000 after buying an additional 1,195,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

