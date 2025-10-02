SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 20,156 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,156 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

