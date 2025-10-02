Top Space Stocks To Watch Today – October 1st

Boeing, AST SpaceMobile, and Rocket Lab are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from space‐related activities—such as satellite manufacturing and operations, launch services, space exploration, and in‐orbit technologies. By investing in these equities, market participants gain exposure to the rapidly expanding commercial and government‐driven space economy. Performance drivers typically include government contracts, technological breakthroughs, and long-term demand for satellite communications and earth-observation services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

