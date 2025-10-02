B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 101,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

