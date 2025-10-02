CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,040 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,324 shares of company stock valued at $70,235,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,170.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,208.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,155.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,334.03.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

