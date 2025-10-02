Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $73.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.