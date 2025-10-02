Meritas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,057 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after buying an additional 3,501,402 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,047,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,082,000 after acquiring an additional 456,465 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,579,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,852 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,060 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

