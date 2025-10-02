759 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Purchased by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $316.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

