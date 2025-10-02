New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWB opened at $366.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $367.36.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

