Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.6% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

