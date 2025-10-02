Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires 43,541 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,432.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,541 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ORLY opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

