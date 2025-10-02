Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 268 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,028,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 154,284 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,903,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $266.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $283.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.35.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

