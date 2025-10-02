Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Acquires 45,309 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 154.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,309 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 2.6% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $305,287,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 756,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,548,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 980.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.53 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.