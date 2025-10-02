Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys Shares of 20,123 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

