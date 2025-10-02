SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 999,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,633,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,059,000 after acquiring an additional 171,303 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.35 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

