Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) & China Bilingual Technology & Education Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Financial Comparison

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $440.06 million 1.66 $9.89 million $0.46 50.17 China Bilingual Technology & Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than China Bilingual Technology & Education Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lincoln Educational Services and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 1 5 1 3.00 China Bilingual Technology & Education Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.32%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than China Bilingual Technology & Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group has a beta of -2.25, indicating that its share price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 3.05% 11.20% 4.61% China Bilingual Technology & Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats China Bilingual Technology & Education Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians. The company operates schools under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About China Bilingual Technology & Education Group

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.