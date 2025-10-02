Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Position Lowered by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

