Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 231.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Mastercard by 58.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 575.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $574.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $519.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,391 shares of company stock worth $20,836,514 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

