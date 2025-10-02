SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR is Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 198.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 160,704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $236.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.83. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $137.09 and a 52-week high of $237.32.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

