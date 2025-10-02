First Pacific Financial Buys 3,624 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 613.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

