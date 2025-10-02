Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after buying an additional 1,811,974 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after buying an additional 747,194 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $105.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

