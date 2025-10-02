Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Rogco LP

Rogco LP raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,951. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.