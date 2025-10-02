Gold Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 7,519 Shares of BCE, Inc. $BCE

Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 119,793 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 497,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BCE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. BCE’s payout ratio is 437.93%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

