SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF $KCE Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 0.72% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $6,496,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $2,147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,966,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8%

KCE stock opened at $150.10 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.53. The stock has a market cap of $529.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

