Vert Asset Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Vert Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Regency Centers accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 131.78%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

