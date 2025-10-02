CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $12.40 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,783 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $180,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,222,000 after buying an additional 519,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,123,000 after buying an additional 506,026 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $101,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,488.75. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $255.40 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.76 and a 52-week high of $261.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

