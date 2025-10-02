CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 88.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 52.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

