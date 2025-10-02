QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock worth $1,488,745. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

