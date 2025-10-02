CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,392 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $553.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $404.21 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

