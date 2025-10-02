Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $21,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SCHF stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.