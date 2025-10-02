Riverview Trust Co Sells 786 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Riverview Trust Co reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 259,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $614,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 58.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.