Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,776 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in SharkNinja by 5.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 5.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

SharkNinja Price Performance

NYSE:SN opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $128.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

