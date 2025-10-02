StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Up 47.6% – What’s Next?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 47.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.31. 1,452,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,687% from the average session volume of 81,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$12.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.23.
StrikePoint Gold Company Profile
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
