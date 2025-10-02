9,278 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.0% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,147,865.07. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,625.40. The trade was a 129.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,891. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $249.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $239.83 and a one year high of $322.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

