RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $347.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.