Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $155.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $156.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.