RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $544,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 84,775.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $184.95 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $438.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.52, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $1,598,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,014.40. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.