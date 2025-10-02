Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June $IJUN

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June comprises about 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 4.51% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 70.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 33,565 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 201.3% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of BATS IJUN opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (IJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting June 1.

